© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE DESPERATE PANIC TO PUSH THE VAXXX
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • July 31, 2021
The reason we are now seeing governments and media is a desperate panic to push the vaxxx is because there are enough wide awake non-vaxxxed to come for them when the shit hits the fan. Then they will live in fear.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.