4 Prophecies To Fulfill Before The Sunday Law. Trump To Cancel Biden orders Signed By Autopen
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
38 followers
65 views • 1 day ago

Trump to void all documents allegedly signed by Biden via autopen, threatens perjury charge. Trump threatens perjury charges if Biden claims involvement in autopen process. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he is terminating all documents allegedly signed by former President Joe Biden with the autopen.


Thanksgiving TERROR ATTACK On 2 National Guard Members In Washington DC. Trump: Examine EVERY ALIEN: Thanksgiving TERROR ATTACK On 2 National Guard Members In Washington DC. Trump: Examine EVERY ALIEN


In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed 92% of documents signed during Biden's presidency were done so with the device.


"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump wrote. "The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him."


Trump said he is canceling all executive orders and "anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally."


The autopen device, which holds a real pen and signs paper using a handwriting template, automatically reproduces a person’s signature with high accuracy.


The U.S. government has used autopens since the Truman administration, and the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel previously confirmed use of the device is legal for presidential signatures on legislation and executive acts, so long as it is authorized by the president.


However, Trump claimed Biden did not approve the signatures, and threatened to charge him with perjury if he says he was involved in the autopen process.


4 Prophecies To Fulfill Before The Sunday Law. Trump To Cancel Biden orders Signed By Autopen


Trump says he's canceling all Biden orders that were signed using an autopen


Ohio House passes ‘Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act’ allowing teaching of religion’s influence on U.S. history. The Ohio House passed a bill named after conservative activist Charlie Kirk that would allow teachers to discuss the “positive impacts of religion on American history.”


The “Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act” passed the House in a 62-27 party-line vote.


The bill, which wouldn’t enact new regulations or mandates, affirms that the “teaching of the historical, positive impact of religion on American history is consistent with the First Amendment.”


The legislation permits educators to discuss specific religious influences on American history, from the pilgrims to the civil rights movement.


#SundayLaw

#BibleProphecy

#Biden

#Trump

#Autopen

#WhiteHouse


#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelMessage


Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection


David House

Keywords
1st amendmentdonald trumpchurch and statesunday lawreligious historychurch attendance mandatebiden autopenbiden uses autopenbiden orders autopenbiden signs bills autopenbiden perjury chargebiden autopen signed documentscharlie kirk heritage actdonald trump autopen postdonald trump accuses biden autopenautopen scandalsda sermon david housesaving health ministries sermon
