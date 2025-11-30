4 Prophecies To Fulfill Before The Sunday Law. Trump To Cancel Biden orders Signed By Autopen

Trump to void all documents allegedly signed by Biden via autopen, threatens perjury charge. Trump threatens perjury charges if Biden claims involvement in autopen process. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he is terminating all documents allegedly signed by former President Joe Biden with the autopen.





In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed 92% of documents signed during Biden's presidency were done so with the device.





"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump wrote. "The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him."





Trump said he is canceling all executive orders and "anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally."





The autopen device, which holds a real pen and signs paper using a handwriting template, automatically reproduces a person’s signature with high accuracy.





The U.S. government has used autopens since the Truman administration, and the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel previously confirmed use of the device is legal for presidential signatures on legislation and executive acts, so long as it is authorized by the president.





However, Trump claimed Biden did not approve the signatures, and threatened to charge him with perjury if he says he was involved in the autopen process.





