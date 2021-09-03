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India's second covid wave was Synthetic and Political IN HINDI
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33 views • September 03, 2021
This is a Hindi Video.
How India's Second wave of Covid was More Political than actual And it was Synthetic , that is explained here in Hindi.
These are my personal thoughts and opinions about the happenings .
Posted here for Academic discussion and criticism.
How India's Second wave of Covid was More Political than actual And it was Synthetic , that is explained here in Hindi.
These are my personal thoughts and opinions about the happenings .
Posted here for Academic discussion and criticism.
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