The righteous are as bold as a lion 7-15-2018

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Everything in this video discusses being a warrior for Christ and as warriors we are to be as bold as lions. I bring into references verses and story's that show that as a children of God we are to be nothing less than fearless and defenders of what is right. This is a topic most preachers wont touch on and few have any understanding of. Hopefully you will get a better understanding after this and never have to be shamed for being a weapon.