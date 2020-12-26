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Chronological Gospels Bible Study - Lesson 7
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9 views • December 26, 2020
Yeshua teaches after Hannukah in Luke 12 and 13
Reading from the Chronological Gospels in Luke 12 and 13.
Parable of the rich man who builds more barns to fill them with the harvest so that he can sit back and relax.
The Almighty wants us to live righteously, to obey Him and be about His business.
Reading from the Chronological Gospels in Luke 12 and 13.
Parable of the rich man who builds more barns to fill them with the harvest so that he can sit back and relax.
The Almighty wants us to live righteously, to obey Him and be about His business.
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