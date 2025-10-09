The Tornado Of Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are presently caught up in a reality storm, where the lies, manipulation, coercion, and crimes against humanity were committed against us, and the truth about the past is finally being released, and the criminals will be held accountable. Once the awakening and restructuring has taken place we will have peace, prosperity, new unimaginable technology for healing without drugs or surgery and a new perception of human life and our place in the universe. The destruction of the lies and beliefs were raised with will be devastating for some, and an epiphany for others ...