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David Goldberg's FINAL WORDS: Classified docs reveal DEADLY "Project Zyphr"
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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157 views • August 17, 2021
FINAL WORDS: Classified docs reveal DEADLY "Project Zyphr"

In David Goldberg's final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr - to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the "extermination" of tens of millions of Americans.

In David Goldberg's final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr - to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the "extermination" of tens of millions of Americans.

On June 8th, David Goldberg passed away in his Brooklyn apartment. No cause of death was given and a cover-up began. David's friends came together to save his Youtube channel, and were able to access his floor safe and recover audio files, classified documents and other personal items.

Friends of David Goldberg will continue to compile his information and will release it after we receive legal permission to do so. At this time, the release of the classified documents may constitute a crime, so we are looking at all legal avenues to release them. We feel David's audio file should be released in the spirit of truth and free press.

"David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment after predicting Iran War false flags":
https://israeltodaynews.blogspot.com/...

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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