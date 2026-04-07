Automation, AI, and the Importance of American Manufacturing, an interview with John Ferguson

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Automation and AI are redefining manufacturing—but who leads matters. Nations investing in smart factories and skilled engineers will dominate the next era. Reviving domestic production isn’t nostalgia—it’s survival. The future belongs to those who build, innovate, and scale at home while competing globally.
#AI #Automation #Manufacturing #Innovation #FutureOfWork
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