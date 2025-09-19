BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Flash gait analysis
39 views • 1 day ago

The Flash is a bio female, and Caitlyn Snow is a bio male. The bones don’t lie!

Both are faking their gaits. Footfall can be faked. Watch the knees. 

Anyone can learn to discern the truth. It takes time and patience, I learned this, you can as well.

**although some MTFs do the whole 9 and rotate the femur as well, but you don’t see it too often, at least I haven’t. I suspect faking your footfall is much easier than moving your femur against your natural skeletal mechanics. Always gather multiple instances of gait evidence on a person as well! 

hollywooddctransgenderbaphometthe great awakeninghollyweirdforensicsanatomyelite gender inversionegitranscult
