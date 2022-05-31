Mama Bear Amy Bohn Fighting For California and Winning

Don't write California off just yet. Amy Bohn and the army of moms aren't willing to yield the fight to Senator Richard Pan anytime soon. We talk about how to help California that actually helps the entire USA. PERK Group https://www.perk-group.com/ PERK Instagram https://www.instagram.com/perk_group/?hl=en Text: 888-298-PERK Bio: Amy Bohn is the co-founder and President of PERK, Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids. Founded in 2019, PERK is a bi-partisan, non-profit that advocates for civil rights and freedoms, with particular focus on protecting children, including protecting their rights. PERK represents tens of thousands of parents and children across the state. PERK meets with legislators, lawyers, schools, school boards, Board of Supervisors, Superintendents, and more, advocating on important issues impacting families and children. PERK is currently focused on Stopping the Vaccine Passport/Health Pass/and Mandates, getting the masks off our children, and educating people on their RIGHT TO REFUSE and their own power to take effective and decisive action. As an activist leader, Amy speaks across the state on these issues encouraging and teaching people to protect their children, and families. Amy has a degree in Psychology and is trained in multiple modalities to help people. She grew up in the beautiful state of Arkansas and has been married for 21 years to a 3rd generation Californian. They are raising three beautiful children in California. **Get this episode’s resources: https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/amy-bohn-california-interview/





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