🇺🇸🤡 US-Israel war on Iran: Op Epic Fury? No, Epic Fail!





The war in Iran hasn’t even hit the one-week mark, yet the Trump administration’s objectives keep shifting — and so do the justifications for the escalation.





Trump started with threats over Iran’s crackdown on protests in January. Then it pivoted: military action unless Tehran struck a nuclear deal.





🤷‍♀️ By the weekend, as bombs rained down, the mission morphed again—now far beyond "stopping nuclear ambitions."





Confusion reigns. A CBS News poll shows 62% of Americans don’t know what the administration is actually trying to achieve.





🤔 Regime change or not?





Mixed signals dominate, with question of regime change at the centre of this confusion.





The death of key Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has prompted calls for a new leadership in Tehran. Trump has made it clear that US should influence Iran’s next leader, even hinting that it might support Kurdish militias to fight against the regime.





🤨 Yet, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth insists that this is “not a regime change war,” contradicting the president’s rhetoric.





So on one hand you’ve got a commander‑in‑chief saying “we’re picking who runs Iran next!” and on the other you’ve got his defense secretary insisting “nope, totally not regime change!”





As a result, White House speaking with two voices, leaving the public and even its own military guessing. Anyway, whether regime change or not, US is running late — Iran has already confirmed late Ayatollah's son Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader.





😢 Conflicting claims from every corner





Trump says Iran’s nuclear program is the target—but also claimed last June’s strikes already wiped out that threat. He warns Iran is “two weeks from a bomb,” while UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi says there’s no evidence Iran is building one.





🤔 The administration also cites goals like destroying Iran’s navy and missile systems — yet many of these assets are underground. Military officials suggest operations will continue another 24–48 hours, contradicting Trump and Hegseth claims that the Iranian navy was “obliterated.”





With conflicting statements from various officials, it’s unclear whether the stated objectives are achievable—let alone if any coherent strategy even exists.





⚔️ War without clear boundaries





The broader, less defined goals set by the US administration—such as “dismantling Iran’s ability to project power” both today and in the future—only add to the confusion.





😔 This objective remains vague and difficult to quantify, especially considering Iran’s vast network of proxies across the region. For now, it seems the Trump administration has little idea of how far it will go to achieve its lofty ambitions.





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