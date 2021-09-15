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Former Boxer Joey Gilbert is Now Fighting the Deep State
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12 views • September 15, 2021
In this episode of 'Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan interviews former boxer Joey Gilbert, who is running for Governor of Nevada. Joey successfully sued the state to open up Nevada churches during the plandemic and now he wants to take on the Governor of Nevada who is hellbent on locking down his citizens into servitude to medical tyranny. Listening to this fighter for truth will inspire you to take on the deep state as well, because it is only by activating local patriots in a peaceful way that we can save America.
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