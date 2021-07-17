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VACCINATIONS MANDATORY IN FRANCE - CANADA USA TO FOLLOW IN OCTOBER - AUSTRALIA THE FIRST TO FALL
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411 views • July 17, 2021
In case this gets removed; it can also be found here.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQ4XUq2lSYN4/
Quote, wil paranormal, "FRANCE ISSUES MANDATORY VACCINES AS DEATH TOLL SURGES INTO THE MILLIONS FROM THIS INJECTION
While France has issued Mandatory vaccinations across the country, Australia has become the first country to fall to the New World Order with strict rules taking hold on their non existent FREEDOM.
Canada and the USA are slated to become the next victims beginning in October.
Quebec is already rolling out vaccination passports for the Fall whereby only those vaccinated will have privileges like shopping at malls, buying new vehicles, using public transportation, etc."
I have permission to upload and share this video
for the good of mankind.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQ4XUq2lSYN4/
Quote, wil paranormal, "FRANCE ISSUES MANDATORY VACCINES AS DEATH TOLL SURGES INTO THE MILLIONS FROM THIS INJECTION
While France has issued Mandatory vaccinations across the country, Australia has become the first country to fall to the New World Order with strict rules taking hold on their non existent FREEDOM.
Canada and the USA are slated to become the next victims beginning in October.
Quebec is already rolling out vaccination passports for the Fall whereby only those vaccinated will have privileges like shopping at malls, buying new vehicles, using public transportation, etc."
I have permission to upload and share this video
for the good of mankind.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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