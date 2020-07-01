WORTH REMEMBERING GIDEON'S ARMY SOLUTION CONT July 4 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 Report Gold Standard, Watch Gold, The Next Economy Is Taken Shape - Episode 2204a https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_qde...
Catherine Austin Fitts – We are Watching the Mother of All Debt Entrapments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Pb5-...
G. Edward Griffin: We Must Change The System, Start Questioning Authority
https://www.brighteon.com/98d2a5b2-fd...
Farming While Black, Soul Fires Farm's Practical Guide to Liberation on the Land. Leah Penniman
Exciting 4th of July Special @9:45pm Why? Celebrate How to: Meditate on the past, hold worship & prayer services. Why? be thankful to God, our forefathers.
Read along Worth Remembering Gideon's Army
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Governments can never keep people free or liberate people. Only God can. Only God in men, in the people can liberate people, God working with them with signs and wonders following. This blog hits the nail on the head. Citizens who do not not "Civil Government" are a danger to Society. Every Citizen must know the following!
Katherine Austin Fitts said America's hope is in Gideon's Army. A few men who remembered God. In America a few Men who remembered that they have a Holy covenant with God. The Revolutionary War, the Civil War were men who obeyed Jesus Christ and "remembered" Jesus body was broken for them so they might be healed, Jesus Blood was shed in payment of their debt. The debt of trespassing on other''s lives, freedoms, land, and property. (Social engineering is going down next. The audacity of men playing God. Planning, controlling, organizing the future of other men.) That is tyranny!
America is founded on the Gospel of Jesus Christ
The Word says anything founded on this Rock shall never fail!. Those who believe! The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution are the outard action, manifestation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ!
Research has led to end ***the counterfeit money:*** The Federal Reserve System. Printing wealth out of thin air? Fraud every where. Article 1 Section 10 only gold and silver coin can be used as legal tender any where. Men have to have actually earned money.This will End most businesses. In America the individual was to be #1 above business and Gov. Corporation, break all kinds of laws and just get fines. Human beings; CEO's, Board Members, etc.**** have to be Morally held accountable**** and a business can not have so much wealth he can smash the individual, buying people, buying off buying politicians, buying seats in government etc.No one can! Gold and silver as paid wages would go a long way
James 3 13 Who is there among you who is wise and intelligent? Then let him by his noble living show forth his [good] works with the [unobtrusive] humility [which is the proper attribute] of true wisdom.
14 But if you have bitter jealousy (envy) and contention (rivalry, selfish ambition) in your hearts, do not pride yourselves on it and thus be in defiance of and false to the Truth.
15 This [superficial] wisdom is not such as comes down from above, but is earthly, unspiritual (animal), even devilish (demoniacal).
16 For wherever there is jealousy (envy) and contention (rivalry and selfish ambition), there will also be confusion (unrest, disharmony, rebellion) and all sorts of evil and vile practices.
17 But the wisdom from above is first of all pure (undefiled); then it is peace-loving, courteous (considerate, gentle). [It is willing to] yield to reason, full of compassion and good fruits; it is wholehearted and straightforward, impartial and unfeigned (free from doubts, wavering, and insincerity).
18 And the harvest of righteousness (of conformity to God’s will in thought and deed) is [the fruit of the seed] sown in peace by those who work for and make peace [in themselves and in others, that peace which means concord, agreement, and harmony between individuals, with undisturbedness, .......