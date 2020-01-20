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Watch: Alex Jones Arrives At Militarized Virginia Capital
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92 views • January 20, 2020
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Infowars.com - January 19, 2020
Alex Jones is on the ground in front of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, where Democrats are determined to portray gun owners and conservatives as violent extremists using militarized police and Antifa to spark physical confrontation.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-alex-jones-arrives-at-militarized-virginia-capital/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e250820c6d1710026e642d6
Infowars.com - January 19, 2020
Alex Jones is on the ground in front of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, where Democrats are determined to portray gun owners and conservatives as violent extremists using militarized police and Antifa to spark physical confrontation.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-alex-jones-arrives-at-militarized-virginia-capital/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e250820c6d1710026e642d6
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