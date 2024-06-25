KIEV LOSING TERRITORY ON ITS WAY TO THE WEST

On June 25, the Council of the European Union is launching the first round of negotiations regarding the entry of Ukraine into the EU. In order to become a member of the EU, Kiev should make the country fit the Copenhagen criteria, which include freedom and respect to human rights, respect for democratic principles, a constitutional state, etc. The Kiev regime ruling in Ukraine does not fit any of them. On the other side, no one welcomes Ukraine in the EU, except for example the puppet Baltic States.

On its way to the EU, Kiev is losing more and more territory, while the Russian army is advancing in different directions on the frontlines.

The intensity Ukrainian counterattacks has gradually decreased in the Kharkiv region. Some local assaults were attempted north of Liptsy, in the center of Volchansk and in Tikhoe east of the city. They no longer bring any results but only increase Ukrainian losses.

The Ukrainian military is accumulating the reserves necessary to resume larger attacks in the Kharkiv region, while the Russian

Aerospace Forces are pounding them with heavy bombs, including the upgraded FAB-3000.

The Russian army is grinding down the Ukrainian defenses in the Seversk direction, winning the battle for Razdolovka. After the village was surrounded from the east and west, Russian airborne assault groups managed to enter the streets and take control of more than half of the settlement.

Russian forces continue surrounding the Ukrainian garrison in Chasov Yar from the south and north, destroying Ukrainian strongholds along the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal on the city outskirts. Heavy clashes continue in the Canal district, where Russian fire and assault groups continue mop up operations in the high-rise buildings, where Ukrainian servicemen are hiding their firing points.

In the Avdeevka direction, Russian forces are expanding the zone of their control around Ocheretino. To the south, clashes continue in Sokil, while the battle began in Evgenovka. North of Ocheretino, the Ukrainian military was forced to admit the loss of control of Novoaleksandrovka. In an attempt to stop the Russian advance, the Ukrainian military command was forced to deploy reinforcements in the area, as well as to the south in the area of the Karlov water reservoir.

In the south Donetsk direction, the heavy battle for Krasnogorovka continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are still holding control of the high-rise buildings in the northeastern part of the city, while the Russians are securing their positions with the mop up operations on the streets.

Russian troops are also advancing in the Ugledar direction. They have largely expanded their zone of control in the nearby fields, straightening the front and approaching the strategically important road used for providing military supplies to the Ukrainian garrison in Ugledar. The Russians are also heavily shelling the town of Konstantinovka, an important Ukrainian logistics hub, likely preparing for an upcoming assault.

