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GENERALUL EMIL STRAINU Rupe Tacerea : Mesaj URGENT pentru Populatia Romaniei
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28 views • October 16, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzo4RaInUb4&;t=146s | Plaul Kalergy pentru Genocidarea Rasei Albe | Armata Europei formata din Semiti si Negri | Serviciile Secrete ale Uniunii Europene | Marea Resetare | Criza Economica ... ||| Kalegy Plan for White Genocide | The Army of the European Union formed of Semites and Black peple | The European Union Secret Service | The Great Reset | The Economic Crisis ...
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