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Settle It In Our Hearts Not To Renounce The Lord Jesus
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233 views • January 31, 2020
Prophetic dream and a powerful word from the Lord to the Remnant to settle it in our hearts and to not deny or renounce the Lord when facing pressure and persecution. Strong persecution is coming to the West! We must settle it in our hearts from now!
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