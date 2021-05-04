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Bill And Melinda Gates Call It Quits After 27 Years Of Pushing Vaccines And Political Meddling
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180 views • May 04, 2021
Tom Pappert comments on the breaking news about Bill and Melinda Gates recent announcement about their divorce.
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