Tina Turner Proud Mary parody: "Proud MAGA"
Paro-litty-karaoke
3 followers
Follow
34 views • 1 day ago

"Proud MAGA" (A Tina Turner Parody)
Original song: Proud Mary by "Ike and Tina Turner"
All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting use for parody/satire works.
For entertainment purposes only.
All content is based upon my own personal beliefs, opinions, research and lived experiences, please conduct your own research to draw your own conclusions.
This content is not intended to cause harassment, distress, harm, alarm nor offence to anyone, that said, if you are offended by my opinions and views then my content is simply not intended for you. I will not apologise for my own opinions. Thank you.

Keywords
fake newsparodymagapatriotictrolling liberalsliberal riotscrazy libs
