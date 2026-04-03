a) Does Klaus Schwab already own you?

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Klaus Schwab is the founder of The Corporate WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
If the ELITE legally own everything, one of the most important 10 Commandments is eliminated! How does one trespass against another's if all is owned by THEIR SATANIC Corporation=A ONE WORLD CORPORATION=The World Economic Forum?
This is why you must "Come out of Her My people..." & make that a public record.