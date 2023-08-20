Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Firefighters From Several Different Agencies Are Continuing To Battle A Wildfire That's Burned 9,500 Acres And Growing In Size Near Medical Lake, Washington.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1540 Subscribers
126 views
Published 15 hours ago

Firefighters From Several Different Agencies Are Continuing To Battle A Wildfire That's Burned 9,500 Acres And Growing In Size Near Medical Lake, Washington.

Keywords
washington9500firefightersfrom several differentagencies are continuing to battle awildfire thats burnedacres and growing in size nearmedical lake

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket