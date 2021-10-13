© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#NOTOURBUSINESS Episode 2. Byron Bay, NSW, Australia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • October 13, 2021
#NOTOURBUSINESS
We Stand For Freedom of Choice
Your medical choices are #notourbusiness
Episode 2. Byron Bay.
As medical apartheid takes hold in Australia, with vax passport requirements and restrictions tightening on the people who refuse to take the poison, many business owners are standing up for Freedom of choice, and refusing to participate in the govt and media fuelled division of the people of Australia.
Film by Dreaded Cheetah. Subscribe on YouTube -
https://youtube.com/channel/UCGaVCmArepwbAC1tjznRXPQ
Join TG channel -
https://t.me/notourbusiness
Download and Print non discrimination poster -
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vWR2FfTubAHve7_iV0QDcV0-Ybbf_wpF/view
Music: Byron Bay by Puravida Original.
Thanks for watching.
We Stand For Freedom of Choice
Your medical choices are #notourbusiness
Episode 2. Byron Bay.
As medical apartheid takes hold in Australia, with vax passport requirements and restrictions tightening on the people who refuse to take the poison, many business owners are standing up for Freedom of choice, and refusing to participate in the govt and media fuelled division of the people of Australia.
Film by Dreaded Cheetah. Subscribe on YouTube -
https://youtube.com/channel/UCGaVCmArepwbAC1tjznRXPQ
Join TG channel -
https://t.me/notourbusiness
Download and Print non discrimination poster -
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vWR2FfTubAHve7_iV0QDcV0-Ybbf_wpF/view
Music: Byron Bay by Puravida Original.
Thanks for watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.