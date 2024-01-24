Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Real Jesus-False Worship-Matthew 15
channel image
Free Church
1 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

People have invented a Jesus of the Bible that is not the real Jesus. You can see this clearly when you read Matthew 15. Idolatry is the act of inventing a false God to replace the real one. Find out what Jesus was really like by reading what he said in Matthew 15. After displaying his demand for justice he rebukes the people for false worship. Are we creating a false Jesus and participating in false worship today?

Keywords
jesusworshipidolatryfalse worshipmatthew 15disrespect parents

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket