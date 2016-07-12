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[Jul 12, 2016] If you trust NASA you have NO RIGHT to judge any Flat Earther as being "stupid." (34.4K views on YouTube!)
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34 views • September 07, 2020
I dedicate this video to all of my detractors, trolls and folks who put any measure of faith in NASA.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, but it's enough to show how utterly insane you would have to be to trust NASA as your source for understanding our world - or anything else in the universe for that matter. If you can watch this video and still maintain any measure of faith in the biggest lie factory on Earth, you have no right to call anyone else "stupid" - especially those who are well justified in questioning the world we live on.
The latest nonsense from NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/nasa-camera-shows-moon-crossing-face-of-earth-for-2nd-time-in-a-year
The whole Russianvids video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK1xAxog2OM [Deleted Account]
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
This is just the tip of the iceberg, but it's enough to show how utterly insane you would have to be to trust NASA as your source for understanding our world - or anything else in the universe for that matter. If you can watch this video and still maintain any measure of faith in the biggest lie factory on Earth, you have no right to call anyone else "stupid" - especially those who are well justified in questioning the world we live on.
The latest nonsense from NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/nasa-camera-shows-moon-crossing-face-of-earth-for-2nd-time-in-a-year
The whole Russianvids video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK1xAxog2OM [Deleted Account]
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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