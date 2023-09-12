Create New Account
#140-President Trump Is Resurrecting Now
The two prophets in Revelation 11:9 were down and out for 3 1/2 "days" (years). Yet, all those who had been partying were terrified when the two prophets resurrected.

This is happening right now. Find out who the two prophets are, and what to expect to happen now.

donald trump2020 electionjoe bidenrevelationelection fraudtwo prophetstrump indictments

