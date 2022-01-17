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238) Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide
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32 views • January 17, 2022
At last, an official body has acknowledged that the vaccines against COVID-19 contain graphene oxide as part of their composition. This event took place after a request was made to investigate the death of a person post-vaccination.
Credits to ORWELLITO: More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html | Jan 17, 2022 | Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide: https://rumble.com/vsqnlx-argentine-government-agency-admits-covid-vaccines-contain-graphene-oxide.html
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Credits to ORWELLITO: More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html | Jan 17, 2022 | Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide: https://rumble.com/vsqnlx-argentine-government-agency-admits-covid-vaccines-contain-graphene-oxide.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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