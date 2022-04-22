【G-Times News】Miles Guo: Fiat Currency Is Religion While Digital Currency Is Faith

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On April 20th in a video post on GETTR, Miles Guo talked about the Himalaya Pay (H-Pay) and the future view of the fiat and digital currencies.
He said H-Pay would absolutely be the most secure payment system for digital currencies and would replace the SWIFT, the current payment system in the West.