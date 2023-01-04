Here’s What A Patriot Missile Does And Why It’s Important To Ukraine

US Military News





January 3, 2023





The U.S. administration has announced that it will send the Patriot missile system, one of the most advanced air defense systems in operation today, to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 21 at the White House.





The Patriot is a surface-to-air missile system that was first deployed in 1981. The Patriot missile system consists of several main components, including a radar and control station to identify, track and target enemy weapons, missiles, and missile launchers.





The Patriot missile is capable of hitting targets within a range of 16 to 32 km at a speed of 700 to 1400 m/s.





