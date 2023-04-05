EPOCH TV | Dr Paul Marik: Vaccines Haven't Been Tested in a Randomized Placebo Control Trial

'It's An Astonishing Thing': None of the Conventional Vaccines Have Ever Been Tested in a Randomized Placebo Control Trial There has been, however, a proper randomized placebo control trial done in sheep. "And what they found was the aluminum was toxic. The sheep became very sick sheep; their behavior changed; they became unsociable. Many of them died, compared to the sheep that got [real] placebo," informed @drpaulmarik1.

