Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Dr Paul Marik: Vaccines Haven't Been Tested in a Randomized Placebo Control Trial
23 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

'It's An Astonishing Thing': None of the Conventional Vaccines Have Ever Been Tested in a Randomized Placebo Control Trial There has been, however, a proper randomized placebo control trial done in sheep. "And what they found was the aluminum was toxic. The sheep became very sick sheep; their behavior changed; they became unsociable. Many of them died, compared to the sheep that got [real] placebo," informed @drpaulmarik1.

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket