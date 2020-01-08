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Iraq 86ed US, Iran Attacks 2 US Bases, US Troops Deploy To Kuwait, Stocks Plunge; Who Started It (MIRRORED)
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19 views • January 08, 2020
Iraq 86ed US, Iran Attacks 2 US Bases, US Troops Deploy To Kuwait, Stocks Plunge; Who Started It (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/BRbCEtwPcfI
7 days into 2020, and it's already revealed - it's going to be one hell of a year.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Links on YouTube page.
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/BRbCEtwPcfI
7 days into 2020, and it's already revealed - it's going to be one hell of a year.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Links on YouTube page.
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