Dr. James Thorp Saw Many More Miscarriages, Malformations, etc. After the Rollout of COVID Vaccines

12/01/2022 Dr. James Thorp, a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Florida saw many more cases of miscarriages, malformations, cardiac defects, preeclampsia, preterm labor, etc. after the rollout of COVID vaccine. He pointed out that according to Pfizer's 90-day post-market survey data, Pfizer’s miscarriage rate was 80%.
