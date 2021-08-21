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Australia is Under Attack
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50 views • August 21, 2021
TheCrowhouse - August 20th, 2021
The actions of the state in Australia are making the United Kingdom’s current dystopian reality look like paradise in comparison. Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous dictatorial regimes in the world, second only to New Zealand where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has locked down the entire country due to a single positive test result for the Covid-19 virus.
The actions of the state in Australia are making the United Kingdom’s current dystopian reality look like paradise in comparison. Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous dictatorial regimes in the world, second only to New Zealand where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has locked down the entire country due to a single positive test result for the Covid-19 virus.
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