Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Medical Heresy (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.22.13)

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Dr Daniels reveals the devotional and ritual observances of Modern Medicine that burden the patient and are at variance with established religious beliefs. This puts the patient in a position of committing Heresy towards his own religion. These Medical Devotions form the basis of the murderous outcomes we now see in the United States. Dr Daniels tells you how to avoid worshiping at this alter of harm and homicide. Naturally, of course. Tune in and save your life.
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