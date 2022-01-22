© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala Harris INSTANTLY Triggered When Reporter Points Out the Obvious
Follow
0
Share
Report
440 views • January 22, 2022
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Kamala Harris on Thursday laughed when she was confronted on Biden’s lie that he would “shut down the virus.” During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden would tweet from his Delaware basement promising to shut down the virus.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.