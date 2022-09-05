Russian T-90 Tank - The World’s Best Selling Tank - The Kalashnikova Show

T-90: The world’s best-selling tank





The T-90 is the most popular Russian tank, which is serving in armies around the world. T-90M ‘Breakthrough’ model is equipped with the most efficient 125mm tank cannon, a PK machine gun, and a Kord heavy machine gun. It’s not just armed to the teeth, T-90M is also heavily fortified with Relikt explosive reactor armour and an electronic countermeasure system.





Watch our video take a closer look at Breakthrough at Russia’s largest tank maker UralVagonZavod.