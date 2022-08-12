Shooting Red Squares with a Gucci Rifle Dynamics AK47

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Something a bit ironic about using a Gucci Rifle Dynamics AK47 to shoot Red Squares.
Great trigger, adjustable buttstock, AimPoint T2 mounted low, AR style post front sight, ambi maneuverable.
AmbGun AK47 Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ak47
Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100463
Artist: http://incompetech.com/