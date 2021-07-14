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VATICAN CONTROL OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
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713 views • July 14, 2021
Vatican control of World Health Organization population policy: An interview with Milton P. Siegel
All roads lead to Rome. The Roman Empire created the Vatican and have always been in control from behind the scenes. That is why it's members of display the hidden hand. They are Satanists controlling the world from behind the scene.
The World Health Organization is operating under the Vatican governed UN umbrella. The UN evolved out of the League Of Nations.
George Brock Chisholm, Luciferian psychiatrist and 1st UN Director General was a Jesuit agent ushering in the NWO Eugenicist communist agenda working for the Vatican.
All roads lead to Rome. The Roman Empire created the Vatican and have always been in control from behind the scenes. That is why it's members of display the hidden hand. They are Satanists controlling the world from behind the scene.
The World Health Organization is operating under the Vatican governed UN umbrella. The UN evolved out of the League Of Nations.
George Brock Chisholm, Luciferian psychiatrist and 1st UN Director General was a Jesuit agent ushering in the NWO Eugenicist communist agenda working for the Vatican.
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