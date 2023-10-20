True Christianity and the Watch Tower, Mormonism, and Christian Science T. A. McMahon & Kurt Goedelman (Part 2)





Today and--well, this is part two of my visit with Kurt Goedelman. He’s the founder of Personal Freedom Outreach, a ministry that addresses the teachings of cults, aberrational Christian groups, and, of late--well, actually, within probably from about the ‘80s on--there have been issues that have come into the evangelical church that they didn’t get from the Bible. These were things that were kind of generated out of cults, and many unwittingly have bought into some of these things, which Personal Freedom Outreach addresses, which we address here at The Berean Call. So, in that way, we have really some parallel things going on with regard to ministering to the body of Christ. As Isaiah said, “To the law and the testimony, if they speak not according to this word, it’s because there is no light in them.” Well, we want to shine the light of Scripture, the Word of God, in everything. We want people to be Bereans; obviously that’s the title of the ministry here, and we talked last week about the title Personal Freedom Outreach and what that means. It’s a matter of addressing these things not only to cults but to the church and to…encouraging them to get back to the Word of God and its truth. Kurt, again, thank you for joining us again with Search the Scriptures 24/7.