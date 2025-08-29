Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 29, 2025 – Shadow food, robot HOAXES and the next governor of Texas

- Endorsement of Pete Chambers for Texas Governor (0:10)

- Chambers' Commitment to Decentralized Medicine and Humanitarian Efforts (1:41)

- Importance of Prompt Engineering in AI (4:26)

- AI's Role in Software Development and Prompt Engineering Techniques (5:53)

- Prediction of a Major Robotics Hoax (19:27)

- Comparison of Mainstream Deodorants and Health Ranger Store Deodorant (28:54)

- Health Benefits of Purple Okra and Anthocyanins (40:02)

- RFK Jr's Investigation into Psychiatric Medications and School Shootings (42:53)

- Texas' Role in the Future of the United States (51:09)

- Nutritional Tips for Enjoying Barbecue (55:42)

- Energy Consumption and Water Usage by Data Centers (1:08:35)

- Impact of Data Centers on Texas' Power Grid (1:19:53)

- Economic and Environmental Concerns (1:20:58)

- Water and Land Use Conflicts (1:23:37)

- Governor's Role and Citizen-Led Governance (1:26:36)

- Border Security and Governor Abbott's Performance (1:27:34)

- Health and Human Services Expenditures (1:34:46)

- Education and Food Security Initiatives (1:49:40)

- Challenges of Political Corruption and Centralization (1:51:09)

- Vision for Texas' Future (2:08:42)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/