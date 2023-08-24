Create New Account
Black Trump Supporter: "We should make Trump King! Trump for King 2024! "
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

This Trump-backing Georgia man knows what time it is…


“I'm here to support Trump because they been doing black men like this for decades. I know Trump is innocent. I support Trump against the two-tier justice system. Fani Willis is full of sh*t." White liberals are pulling her strings, she is making a fool of her self.


We should make Trump King! Trump for King 2024!


@kylenabecker

https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1694720355460583803?s=20

