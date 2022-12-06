Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEXT Sun NOVA in 2046 is unavoidable! Dark "elites" are distracting your attention with PLANDEMICs and new normal / great reset tyranny to bring you unsuspectingly into the NOVA which will kill you.
154 views
channel image
The truth
Published a day ago |

NEXT Sun NOVA in 2046 is unavoidable! Dark "elites" are distracting your attention with PLANDEMICs and new normal / great reset tyranny to bring you unsuspectingly into the time of NOVA when they will left you to get killed by radiation, heat, flood and ice age. At the same time they are preparing undermountain shelters to save their a...s, (not shown in this video).

Keywords
novasunfloodice age2046

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket