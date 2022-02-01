Editing Truth & American History; Insert Islam & Marxism (BANNED ON YOUTUBE)

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We discuss some forgotten events and agendas leading to the whitewashing of truth and American history while simultaneously inserting Islamic teachings at every level of “education.” Also, the increase of censorship, the intolerance of the Biblical worldview, the danger of comfort and complacency, the importance of the gospel, fake news and social media propaganda.
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