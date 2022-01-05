TX Gov. Abbott to his Nat'l Guard: Biden is NOT their 'commander-in-chief' & Sues the White House

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Texas Governor Greg Abbott sued President Biden and Pentagon officials over the military vaccine mandate
Suit says 40 per cent of Texas Guard are refusing to get the vaccine
Suit cites Abbott's authority as commander in chief of the guard
State Guard forces become federalized when called up by the president
They must be prepared for rapid deployments and longer-term deployments
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled against a similar effort late last month