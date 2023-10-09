After observing the horrific crimes against innocent people in Israel by Hamas, pro-Palestine protesters take over the streets in New York City.
To recap: Hamas terrorists paraglided into a music festival, murdered innocent men and women at the festival (reports say 250+) and then posted videos of themselves desecrating the bodies online.
Some signs below appear to suggest that the attacks were not terrorism: “Resistance is not terrorism.”
source:
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1711126505655550443?s=20
