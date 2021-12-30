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The Feasts of Yahveh - Yom Teruah
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2 views • December 30, 2021
Why are the Feasts of Yahveh important to us as Believers?
Glad you asked!
The Temple Door is an outreach by The Trumpets of Yahveh Ministries dedicated to revealing paganism in modern Christian traditions while addressing the questions and concerns of Believers and non-Believers alike in these historic times. The prophets of old nailed the "Words of the Lord" they had received to the door of the Temple in Jerusalem, where people gathered to read the messages and discuss their meaning.
We encourage you to leave your questions and comments!
Contact Pastor R.C. Sandifer at:
[email protected]
Visit our website:
www.thetrumpetofyahveh.com
Glad you asked!
The Temple Door is an outreach by The Trumpets of Yahveh Ministries dedicated to revealing paganism in modern Christian traditions while addressing the questions and concerns of Believers and non-Believers alike in these historic times. The prophets of old nailed the "Words of the Lord" they had received to the door of the Temple in Jerusalem, where people gathered to read the messages and discuss their meaning.
We encourage you to leave your questions and comments!
Contact Pastor R.C. Sandifer at:
[email protected]
Visit our website:
www.thetrumpetofyahveh.com
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