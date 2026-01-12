The FED under FEDERAL Investigation: Political racketeering, pressure, threats & subpoenas - Jerome Powell

Political racketeering, pressure, threats and subpoenas — welcome to Trump-style governance

➡️ US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says the Department of Justice tried to strong-arm him — threatening criminal charges and subpoenas over a building renovation project.

➡️ Powell claims US President Donald Trump demanded he lower interest rates or face consequences.

Dollarapocalypse begins? Investors start dumping US assets amid probe into Fed’s Powell

📌 All hell broke loose in Monday morning trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell’s announcement that the bank had received grand jury subpoenas and threats of criminal indictment by the Justice Department.

💬“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president,” Powell said, dismissing the $2.5B Fed HQ renovation contract used as a pretext for the probe.

➡️ the Dow Jones lost nearly 290 points (0.7%) early Monday

➡️ the S&P 500 fell 0.6%

➡️ Nasdaq shaved 0.3%

➡️ gold and silver – riding high off a record-breaking 2025, moved higher, up 2.2% and 5.1%, respectively

➡️ the dollar index fell sank -0.32% against a basket of international currencies

➡️ 10 and 30-year Treasuries added two and three basis points, respectively, signaling traders’ view that holding American debt has just become more risky

➡️ Fortune characterized the market reaction as “Sell America mode”

➡️ Invesco analyst David Chao told Bloomberg the subpoena “is another example of how US assets are becoming less attractive” and that “not only is the US retrenching behind its Fortress America borders, the country is also becoming more predatory”

➡️ Former Fed chair Janet Yellen warned that the Powell probe would be “extremely chilling” for markets. “You have a president that says the Fed should be cutting rates to lower rate payments on the federal debt,” Yellen said. That’s “the road to banana republic”

➡️ The administration’s concerns about servicing the rising debt burden are not unfounded. A new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report says the government paid $276B in interest on the debt in the last three months of 2025, up $31B over the same period in 2024.

👉 The US is now adding $1T to its $38.5T national debt every 100 days, a disaster waiting to happen.

On Friday, the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June. That testimony concerned in part a multi-year project to renovate historic Federal Reserve office buildings.

