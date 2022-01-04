© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychiatric Drugs Are More Dangerous than You Ever Imagined
Follow
0
Share
Report
1676 views • January 04, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Nov 4, 2014. This video had 856,831 views and 21K likes.
Visit Dr. Breggin's website @ https://breggin.com ...Read: Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families by Peter Breggin, M.D. to learn how to more safely cut back and taper off of psychiatric drugs-- The book also provides important information about dangers and hazards of each class of drug https://breggin.com/a-guide-for-prescribers-therapists-patients-and-their-families/
Visit Dr. Breggin's website @ https://breggin.com ...Read: Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families by Peter Breggin, M.D. to learn how to more safely cut back and taper off of psychiatric drugs-- The book also provides important information about dangers and hazards of each class of drug https://breggin.com/a-guide-for-prescribers-therapists-patients-and-their-families/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.