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Psychiatric Drugs Are More Dangerous than You Ever Imagined
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORY
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORYCheckmark Icon
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1676 views • January 04, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Nov 4, 2014. This video had 856,831 views and 21K likes.

Visit Dr. Breggin's website @ https://breggin.com ...Read: Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families by Peter Breggin, M.D. to learn how to more safely cut back and taper off of psychiatric drugs-- The book also provides important information about dangers and hazards of each class of drug https://breggin.com/a-guide-for-prescribers-therapists-patients-and-their-families/
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drugspharmaceuticalsmedicinesdangerspsychiatrichazardstherapistsprescribers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy