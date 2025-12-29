Nebraska’s DMV: The Practical Bottleneck Where Federal Status Becomes Everyday Privilege

Nebraska DMV issues state IDs and driver’s licenses to lawful non-citizens and parolees using federal paperwork. This process grants driving, banking, and travel privileges while raising questions about safety, fraud risks, voter registration safeguards, and state control over immigration-related policies.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraskas-dmv-the-practical-bottleneck

#NebraskaDMV #NonCitizenLicense #ParoleeID #ImmigrationPolicy #StateSovereignty