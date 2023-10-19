Create New Account
"War with Iran would be SUICIDE and the U.S. will lose" - Scott Ritter | Redacted w Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday

Former U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter lays out how a U.S. backed war against Iran would bring devastation to both the United States and Israel. Ritter says Israel would be destroyed if it tries to face off against Hezbollah and Hamas simultaneously.

